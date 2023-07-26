Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells 8,102 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $34,514.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,547.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20.

RGF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 7,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 71.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 24.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Further Reading

