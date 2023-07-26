Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,677.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $34,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Vacasa Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vacasa by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 228.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vacasa by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 112,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

