Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,528,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $132,380.16.

On Thursday, June 29th, Mossytree Inc. sold 209,700 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $146,790.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $30,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

Vacasa Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $322.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vacasa by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,109 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Further Reading

