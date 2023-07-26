Insider Selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Sells 33,789 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $223.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.96.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
