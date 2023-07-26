Insider Selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Sells 33,789 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $223.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have recently commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.