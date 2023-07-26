InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Critical Comparison

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teleflex and InspireMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 7 5 0 2.42 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teleflex presently has a consensus price target of $269.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.60%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Teleflex.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Teleflex has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teleflex and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.79 billion 4.30 $363.14 million $7.67 33.39 InspireMD $5.23 million 5.18 -$18.49 million ($2.30) -1.41

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 12.68% 15.80% 9.18% InspireMD -349.45% -93.16% -69.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats InspireMD on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

