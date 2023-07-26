Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

