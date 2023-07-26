Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.95, but opened at $140.00. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $142.85, with a volume of 68,240 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

