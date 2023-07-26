Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.95, but opened at $140.00. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $142.85, with a volume of 68,240 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 75.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $15,224,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.