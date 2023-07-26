InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.76

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 190947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

