InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.76

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 190947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Earnings Suggest the Worst is Behind 3M, but is MMM a Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Got Fried for Solid Results
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Should You Wait to Buy Packaging Corporation of America?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.