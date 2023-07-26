InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

