InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $74.23.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
