International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.66

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, September 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

