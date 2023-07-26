International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.95.
Several research firms recently commented on ICAGY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.22.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
