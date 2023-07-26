International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) Insider Andrew Worland Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Worland acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$215,000.00 ($145,270.27).
International Graphite Limited manufactures and supplies downstream graphite products. It offers high and ultra-high purity micronized graphite and battery anode materials for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company also focuses on the exploration and development of the Springdale Graphite Project consisting of two granted exploration licenses, a prospecting license, and an application for an exploration licence in located in Hopetoun, Western Australia.
