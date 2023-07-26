International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 109.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

