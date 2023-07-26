International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

IMXI stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 202,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $24,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.