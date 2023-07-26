International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of THM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,456. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
