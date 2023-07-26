International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of THM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,456. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Featured Stories

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

