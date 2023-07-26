InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

