Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

NYSE IPI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,790. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $351.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Intrepid Potash

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.