Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

