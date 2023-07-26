Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 487,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 241,258 shares.The stock last traded at $23.49 and had previously closed at $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

