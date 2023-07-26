Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 487,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 241,258 shares.The stock last traded at $23.49 and had previously closed at $23.49.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
