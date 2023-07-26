Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1469 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSJU stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Get Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Free Report) by 471.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.25% of Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.