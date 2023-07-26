Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,325,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

