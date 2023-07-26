Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.
Invesco Stock Performance
Invesco stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 1,617,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
