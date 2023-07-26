Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 1,617,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

