Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,447 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

