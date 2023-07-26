Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.20% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICMB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICMB opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is -247.62%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Further Reading

