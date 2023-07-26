Investors Buy High Volume of Kinder Morgan Call Options (NYSE:KMI)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 32,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average daily volume of 13,956 call options.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $716,198,000 after purchasing an additional 750,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,984,000 after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,715,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.