Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 258% compared to the average daily volume of 3,311 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
TUP stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
