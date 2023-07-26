Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 258% compared to the average daily volume of 3,311 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

TUP stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

About Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.