Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 76,386 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 57,702 call options.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of XPeng

A number of analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after buying an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in XPeng by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $13,916,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

