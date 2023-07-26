Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 48,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,807 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.