Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

