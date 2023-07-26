Invst LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,275,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,571,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

