IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in IonQ by 38.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $16.30.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

