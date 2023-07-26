IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.13% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROOF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROOF opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

