IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.07.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IQVIA by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.56. 379,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,333. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

