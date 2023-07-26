Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. 1,316,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 389.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

