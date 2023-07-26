Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.43

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.43 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 557841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,122,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

