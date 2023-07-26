iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 340.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 343,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,445. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

