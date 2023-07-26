iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

