iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.45. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $166.99 and a 52 week high of $193.32. The firm has a market cap of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.13.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.