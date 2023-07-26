iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 95.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of iSpecimen stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 55,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iSpecimen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iSpecimen by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iSpecimen by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.