iSpecimen (ISPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 95.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%.
Shares of iSpecimen stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. 55,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,847. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
