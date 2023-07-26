J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) COO Sells $738,666.48 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $199.76 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

