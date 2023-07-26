J Mark Borseth Sells 39,035 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $153,797.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

SWIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Latham Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,154,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,941,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 478,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 47,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

