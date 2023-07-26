James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 8,703 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 197.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

