Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Jamf has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. Research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $46,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,685.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.