Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,311 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,165.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,878 shares of company stock valued at $425,666 and sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,963. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

