Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,654 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Mativ by 3,212.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the first quarter worth about $8,529,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mativ during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. 253,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $862.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -941.12%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

