Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 42,340 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS PFEB remained flat at $31.17 on Wednesday. 8,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $660.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

