Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,499 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. 798,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,099. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

