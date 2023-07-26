Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.66. 49,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,940. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

