Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 124,072 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 786.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 1,267,169 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $33,148,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $21,769,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $20,644,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 2,410,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

